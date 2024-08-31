Sona urges journalists to embrace reading at APC library opening

ITANAGAR, Aug 30: Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona on Friday urged journalists to cultivate the habit of reading to enhance their professional skills.

Inaugurating the library block of the Arunachal Press Club (APC) here, Sona emphasised the importance of developing reading habits from an early age.

“Reading not only broadens the mind but also equips professionals with the knowledge necessary to excel in their fields,” he said, underscoring the value of staying informed, particularly in the media profession.

He expressed hope that the new library would serve as a key resource for journalists, promoting a culture of continuous learning within the press community.

“This library block is expected to become a hub for journalists eager to expand their knowledge and stay updated on current affairs, thereby contributing to the quality of journalism in the state,” Sona said.

Information & Public Relations (IPR) Secretary Nyali Ete in his address recommended digitising the new library to make it more accessible to all. He also called on journalists to maintain ethical standards in their reporting.

“I have high expectations from the scribes in the state. Please be ethical while disseminating news,” Ete said, highlighting the importance of responsible journalism.

Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS) president YD Thongchi praised the APC as “one of the best in the country.”

He expressed gratitude to the state government for providing the necessary funds to construct the new building, and suggested that the APC leaders acquire books on various tribes from the state research department to enrich the library’s collection.

Earlier, APC President Dodum Yangfo reflected on the press club’s growth from its modest beginnings in a small building to its current site.

He informed that the new library would offer a wide range of books on diverse subjects and be open to all club members, including students from mass communication departments of various colleges and universities.

Yangfo also announced plans to organise periodic reading sessions with the support of the APLS.

The day also saw Sona, Thongchi, Ete, Smart City Itanagar CEO Dahey Sangno and renowned author and poet Mamang Dai being inducted as honorary members of the APC.

Also present at the occasion were Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) President Amar Sangno, its General Secretary Sonam Jelly and Vice President Ranju Dodum, APC General Secretary Damien Lepcha and its Vice President Bengia Ajum, senior journalists, and representatives from media houses across the state. (With PTI input)