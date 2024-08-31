Imbroglio between fmr Miss Arunachal and MAO settled: AGCI

NAHARLAGUN, 30 Aug: The Arunachal Guild for Cultural Integration (AGCI) on Friday informed that the imbroglio between the Miss Arunachal Organisation (MAO) and former Miss Arunachal (2021) and contestant at FBB Femina Miss India (2022) Tengam Celine Koyu was “settled amicably” during a meeting convened by the AGCI here on Friday.

“As per the agreement between the MAO and Tengam Celine Koyu, 30% has been deducted by the MAO from the sanctioned amount of the youth affairs department, and the remaining amount shall be handed over to Koyu immediately by the MAO,” a release from the AGCI, signed by MAO chairman Kipa Niba, its MD Tai Roket and Tengam Celine Koyu, stated.

The MAO expressed regret for the delay in disbursing the incentive/financial assistance provided by the youth affairs department.

Meanwhile, “Roket expressed regret over the leakage of the private voice clips between him and Tengam Celine Koyu and apologised for the same,” the AGCI added.

Earlier, Koyu had issued a legal notice against the MAO for not disbursing the incentive amount she was supposed to receive after participating in Femina Miss India 2022. She said all the arrangements for the contest were done solely by her, based on the organisation’s assurance that the costs would later be reimbursed by the department of youth affairs. The Miss Arunachal organisation had said that the incentive amount for Tengam is still in safe hands with the MAO.