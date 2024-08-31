Workshop on preservation of priesthood system

DOIMUKH, 30 Aug: The indigenous affairs department, in collaboration with the Papum Pare district administration, conducted a workshop on preservation and revitalisation of the indigenous priesthood system at the Rono ground here on Friday.

The workshop focused on the importance of maintaining traditional priesthood roles, which are integral to the spiritual and cultural identity of indigenous communities. Topics discussed included the transmission of sacred knowledge, the challenges faced by modern indigenous priests, and strategies for ensuring the continuity of these ancient practices.

Addressing the gathering of priests, Nyishi Nyidung Mwngjwng Rallung president Rekhi Tana Taraemphasised the need for collaborative efforts between all the sections of the indigenous communities to safeguard these traditions from the pressures of modernisation and external influences.

Circle Officer Nyalisa Raji highlighted the department’s commitment to supporting indigenous communities in preserving their spiritual heritage.

“Priesthood is not just a role; it is a sacred duty that connects us to our ancestors and the divine. We must work together to ensure that this tradition endures for future generations,” she said.

The workshop also featured demonstrations, where participants demonstrated a few rituals, like oram paqnam, pirya pinaam, changtam nidw, etc, and the role of priests in maintaining social harmony.

The event concluded with a pledge-taking by all the participants to continue working towards the preservation of the indigenous priesthood practices and to further educational initiatives to train the next generation of indigenous priests.

DACO Tana Maro Tara, indigenous community leaders, priests, officials of the indigenous affairs department, and cultural preservationists attended the workshop. (DIPRO)