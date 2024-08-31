Urgent need to monitor rehab centres in Arunachal

[ Anupam Rohit ]

Rehabilitation centres are intended to be safe havens for those battling addiction, providing a structured environment to facilitate recovery and reintegration into society. However, recent incidents in Arunachal Pradesh have raised alarming concerns about the functioning of some of these centres, particularly the tragic incident at a rehabilitation centre in Pasighat, where a patient was beaten to death by the staff and other members. This horrifying event underscores the urgent need for implementing a comprehensive standard operating procedure (SOP) to monitor and regulate these facilities, ensuring that they operate within legal and ethical boundaries.

The complexity of rehabilitation

Rehabilitation is a complex and delicate process that requires the involvement of trained professionals, including counsellors, psychologists, and medical personnel. The goal is not just to detoxify the body but to address the underlying psychological issues and equip individuals with the tools needed to lead a drug-free life. Without proper guidance, the very institutions meant to heal can turn into places of abuse, as seen in the Pasighat incident.

Human rights violations

The Pasighat case is not an isolated incident but rather a reflection of broader issues plaguing some rehabilitation centres in the region. Human rights violations, including physical abuse, mental torture, and neglect of basic needs, have been reported at various facilities. Patients, often at their most vulnerable, are subjected to brutal treatment, denied adequate food, and refused necessary medical care or medication. Such conditions not only violate the basic human rights of these individuals but also exacerbate their mental and physical health problems, making recovery nearly impossible.

Mushrooming of private rehab centres

In recent years, there has been a rapid mushrooming of private rehabilitation centres across Arunachal. While this increase in numbers reflects a growing recognition of the need for such services, it also brings with it the risk of unregulated and substandard care. Many of these centres are run by individuals with little to no training in addiction recovery, leading to situations where patients are treated more like prisoners than individuals in need of care. This unchecked proliferation of private centres further underscores the need for a stringent SOP to ensure that all facilities, whether private or public, adhere to a minimum standard of care.

The mental agony of patients

The mental agony endured by patients in such abusive environments cannot be overstated. Being beaten, starved, and deprived of medical treatment creates an atmosphere of fear and hopelessness. Instead of finding solace and healing, patients are traumatised, leading to further deterioration of their mental health. The purpose of rehabilitation is to provide a supportive and nurturing environment; when this is replaced with violence and neglect, the consequences can be fatal.

The need for a SOP

To prevent such tragedies and ensure that rehabilitation centres fulfil their intended purpose, it is imperative to establish and enforce a SOP like recently implemented in neighbouring state of Assam. This SOP should include strict guidelines on the treatment of patients, mandatory training for staff, regular inspections, and clear protocols for addressing complaints and violations. Furthermore, there should be a strong focus on upholding the dignity and human rights of all patients, with severe penalties for those found guilty of abuse.

The Pasighat incident is a grim reminder of the urgent need for reform in the way rehabilitation centres are monitored and regulated in Arunachal Pradesh. By implementing a robust SOP, the state can ensure that these centres provide the care and support that patients desperately need, rather than becoming places of fear and suffering. Rehabilitation should be synonymous with hope, healing, and recovery, not with abuse and despair. (The contributor is project head, Recovery Wellness Society, Guwahati, Assam.)