Training prog on combating wildlife trafficking held

ITANAGAR, 30 Aug: A two-day training programme on ‘combating wildlife trafficking’,organised by the environment, forest & climate change department, in collaboration with the Wildlife Conservation Society – India, concluded at the PCCF office conference hall here on Friday.

The training was conducted for the field staffers of the protected and territorial forest divisions of the state, and also for the officials of Donyi-Polo Airport, Hollongi.

The training focused on enhancing the knowledge and skills of frontline officers and officials from Donyi-Polo Airport for effectively combating illegal wildlife trade, which poses a significant threat to the state’s biodiversity.

The programme covered various aspects, including the identification of trafficked species and the legal framework surrounding wildlife trade, with regard to the latest amendments to the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

It immensely benefitted the field staffers in terms of enhancing key skills necessary for combating wildlife trafficking through case studies and practical sessions, including best practices for evidence collection and preparation of legal documentation required in illegal wildlife trade.

Thirty-nine trainees attended the programme, which was inaugurated by PCCF P Subramanyam, PCCF (WL&BD) N Tam, and the chief wildlife warden.