Capacity bldg prog on disaster mgmt

ROING, 31 Aug: A capacity building programme on disaster management was conducted by the Lower Dibang Valley District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), in collaboration with the 12th National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) battalion,at the Dibang Multipurpose Project site here on Saturday.

The initiative was part of the 12th NDRF’s familiarisation exercise in the district. By providing training in these critical skills, the DDMA and the NDRF aim to enhance the preparedness and response capabilities of the local community and project personnel in the event of a disaster.

The programme was attended by officials of the NHPC Ltd, as well as officials and workers from the MIPL, GR Infra, and Patel Engineering Pvt Ltd, all involved in the Dibang Power Lot-4 construction project.

It covered essential disaster management skills,including basic fire safety, earthquake and flood rescue techniques, and first aid methods. (DIPRO)