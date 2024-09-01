Month-long cleanliness drive concludes

LEMMI, 31 Aug: A month-long ‘Safai Apnao, Bimaari Bhagao’ campaign concluded with a cleanliness drive in Pakke-Kessang township on Saturday.

The community-driven campaign was spearheaded by the District Urban Development Agency here, and had been flagged off by DC Bani Lego on 30 July.

The campaign saw the participation of representatives of various government departments and the Pakke-Kessang Bazaar Committee, besides members of the public.

It was aimed at improving public health and to strengthen the bond within the community, in order to set an example of collective action for a healthier and cleaner future. (DIPRO)