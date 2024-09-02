Don’t deprive others of chances

Editor,

I’m writing this letter to draw the attention of all the serious aspirants for the APPSC and the UPSC exams.

Dear fellow aspirants, I am also an aspirant for the APSSB exam and I’m concerned about the trend that is prevailing right now among you people. You all try for both APPSC exam and the APSSB exam, and leave the APSSB jobs when you crack the APPSCCE.

I get that it’s all about security, risk, you-never-know-what-the-future-holds, and so on. But don’t you think you are depriving all those aspirants who are below you?

Now you will say: Then why don’t you prepare like us, like for the APPSC exam? Well, first of all, not everybody is financially well-off and has resources. Secondly, we have to look after ourselves by working in the private sector, which is time-consuming. I also wanted to try for the APPSC and the UPSC exams but my limitation doesn’t allow me. So I am doing what I can do within my capacity.

Therefore, I request you all: If you think you can crack the APPSC exam, or that your preparation level is better than the APSSB exam, then please don’t deprive us APSSB aspirants of our chances.

Ageing APSSB aspirant