Notification for APPSCCE

Editor,

I would like to shed some light on the much-needed Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive Examination (APPSCCE) prelims and mains exams announcement date, as there is a sense of misunderstanding among candidates. It is reasonable that some candidates are studying hard for this test and anticipating the announcement with great eagerness.

Before deciding on the dates for the same, the relevant authorities must address a few issues, though. Since our state PSC uses the same exam pattern as the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), it must adhere to its schedule in order to facilitate aspirants.

Furthermore, the exam and notification dates must be set in order to give the undergraduate (UG) final year students of the current academic year an opportunity.

In addition, it is necessary to schedule the exam dates, so that candidates can complete their preparation for both the UPSC and APPSCCE at the same time.

The relevant authorities may announce the dates of the APPSCCE and issue notifications by considering different aspects of the exam, given the limited resources available in our state. It should do so also by keeping in mind that there will be a delay in holding the subsequent APPSCCE cycle following the conclusion of the current one, forcing a large number of applicants into the subsequent waiting period.

Yiri Kamcham,

Kamcham.

Lower Siang