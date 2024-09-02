Guv highlights state’s hydropower, tourism potential

ITANAGAR, 1 Sep: Governor KT Parnaik apprised union Minister of State for Heavy Industries & Steel Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma of Arunachal Pradesh’ potential in the hydropower and tourism sectors during a meeting at the Raj Bhavan here on Sunday.

Parnaik said that the strategically important state has more than 58,000 MW of hydro potential “and only a small portion has been harnessed so far.”

“With its fast-flowing rivers, deep gorges, towering mountains, snow-capped peaks, diverse flora and fauna, and breathtaking scenic beauty, Arunachal Pradesh offers immense tourism opportunities. The state has the potential to cater to ecotourism, religious

tourism, and adventure tourism alike,” he said.

The union minister, who is on a three-day visit to Arunachal, assured the governor that he would provide full support to the state.

The two also discussed developmental programmes and the vibrant border villages and welfare schemes. (Raj Bhavan)