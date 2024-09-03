Arunachal beat Jharkhand in 63rd Subroto Cup

ITANAGAR, 2 Sep: Govt higher secondary school Yazali, representing Arunachal Pradesh, defeated defending champion Jharkhand 2-1 in their opening match of the 63rd Subroto Cup International Football Tournament – Junior Boys’ U-17 in New Delhi on Monday.

Byabang Path and Joram Paul scored the goals for the winning team.

Arunachal will play their next match against Lakshadweep on Tuesday.

Sainik School East Siang (SSES) is representing the Sainik Schools Society in the tournament.

The SSES have been placed in Pool A, along with Assam, International Social Studies Olympiad, Sri Lanka and Uttarakhand.