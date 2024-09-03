BJP MLA urges Shah to withdraw central forces from Manipur

IMPHAL, 2 Sep: Manipur BJP MLA Rajkumar Imo Singh on Monday requested union Home Minister Amit Shah to withdraw central forces and allow state security personnel to take charge in an effort to restore peace in the ethnic strife-hit state if their presence fails to halt the violence.

In a letter to Shah, Singh, who is also the son-in-law of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, argued that the presence of around 60,000 central forces in Manipur has not resulted in peace.

“The presence of around 60,000 central forces in Manipur is not yielding peace, thus it’s better to remove such forces which are mostly present as mute spectators,” he wrote.

He acknowledged the recent action taken to withdraw certain units of the Assam Rifles for their lack of cooperation with the state government and the public.

“We are pleased with the action to remove certain units of Assam Rifles who were not cooperating with the state government and the public, but if the presence of these and other central forces cannot halt violence, it is better to remove them and allow the state forces to take charge and bring peace,” he added.

Singh proposed that the central government transfer the unified command authority to the state government, under the leadership of the chief minister.

He criticised the current setup as ineffective in curbing violence, arguing that transferring the unified command to the elected government is crucial at this juncture.

“The central government has to hand over the unified command to the state government headed by chief minister and allow it to act as per the procedures prescribed by law to bring peace and normalcy in the state,” he added.

Former CRPF director general Kuldiep Singh was appointed by the home affairs ministry as a security adviser to the Manipur government following the outbreak of violence in the state last year.

The unified command, which oversees reports from various agencies and forces, coordinates operational requirements in consultation with the Manipur government.

Singh also called on the central government to take stricter measures against militant and insurgent groups that have breached the ground rules of the suspension of operations (SoO) agreement.

He urged Shah to cancel the SoO agreements with these groups, which he claimed are fuelling further violence.

Additionally, Singh requested an investigation into the funding and supply of arms and ammunition that he believes is exacerbating the conflict.

Singh urged the central government to initiate “a political dialogue and engagement between all stakeholders” to achieve a permanent and peaceful resolution.

In an interview with PTI Videos on Thursday, Chief Minister N Biren Singh promised to fully restore peace in the state in six months with the Centre’s help, and also ruled out stepping down, saying that he has neither committed a crime nor spawned a scandal.

Singh revealed for the first time that he has appointed an emissary to hold talks with Kuki-Zo and Meitei leaders. The clashes between the Kuki-Zo and Meiti ethnic groups since May 2023 has left 226 dead, according to official count.

Asked what kind of a deadline he has fixed for himself to restore peace, Singh indicated that along with dialogue, the central government’s involvement – either through the home ministry or other agencies – will be critical in bringing peace. (PTI)