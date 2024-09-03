Basar MLA’s father passes away

BASAR, 2 Sep: Retired teacher and father of Basar MLA Nyabi Jini Dirchi, Minnya Jini passed away at his residence in Logum Jini in Aalo in West Siang district on 1 September, following a prolonged illness.

“Late Jini was a figure of immense respect and admiration, known for his dedication, sincerity and compassion as an educator. Appointed as a government school teacher in October 1969, his career spanned several decades, during which he took on numerous teaching roles and assignments, leaving a lasting impact on his students and the broader community,” the MLA’s office informed in a release.

His service continued until his retirement in April 2013.He is survived by his wife and eight children, with Dirchi being the eldest among them.

The Galo Welfare Society (GWS) expressed profound sorrow over his demise. GWS president Marnya Eteconveyed the society’s collective grief and highlighted the remarkable legacy of the late Jini. “On behalf of the GWS, its secretary-general Nyadar Loya and education secretary Ige Dirchi offered floral tributes to honour the departed soul,” the release stated.