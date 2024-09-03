Event held to mark Big Butterfly Month

[ Prem Chetry ]

SINGCHUNG, 2 Sep: Kolkata (WB)-based Nature Mates-Nature Club (NMNC) organised an event themed ‘Exploration on wings’, as part of the Big Butterfly Month (BBM), at the Singchung Bugun Village Community Reserve (SBVCR) in the Eaglenest Wildlife Sanctuary (EWS) in Singchung in West Kameng district on Monday.

The BBM is celebrated globally in recognition of the diversity of butterflies and their importance in the environment.

The NMNC event, which included a nature walk in the EWS, was aimed at sensitising the community to the importance of butterflies, especially Ludlow’s Bhutan Glory, which is found in the sanctuary.

Experts from the NMNC apprised the participants of importance of host and nectar plants, including that of Ludlow’s Bhutan Glory, in the forest.

The team trained the SBVCR members and forest department staffers in identifying different butterfly species, and advised them on how to protect the habitat of the butterflies of the sanctuary.

The second half of the programme consisted of an audiovisual session and group discussion on the importance of Ludlow’s Bhutan Glory and how to protect the endangered species.

Ludlow’s Bhutan Glory is an endangered species with only one habitat in India: the Eaglenest Wildlife Sanctuary.

Leader of the three-member team from the NMNC, Sarika Baidya, said, “Ludlow’s Bhutan Glory is a treasure for the state of Arunachal Pradesh, as it is found exclusively here in the entire country. The biology of the species is unknown. Neither do we know much about its behaviour.

“So it is paramount for us to study the species. At the same time, we need active participation of the local community and stakeholders to effectively protect the species and its habitat,” she said.

EWS Range Forest Officer Yachang Kani highlighted the importance of such programmes in generating awareness among the community.

“We have a gap of knowledge on the butterfly diversity of the sanctuary. Such events will help us to learn more about these butterflies, their lifecycle and their importance,” he said.