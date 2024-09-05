AWAZ condemns sex racket, calls for justice

ZIRO, 4 Sep: The Apatani Women Association of Ziro (AWAZ) here in Lower Subansiri district expressed outrage and sorrow over the interstate sex racket involving four girls, including two minors, that has been busted by the police, and said that the “the heinous criminal operation has shocked our entire community.”

“The exploitation and trafficking of young girls, particularly minors, is an unforgivable act that not only violates the basic human rights of the victims but also stains the moral fabric of our society. The fact that this criminal activity took place in our peaceful valley is deeply disturbing,” it said in a press release on Wednesday.

While commending the Ziro police for its swift and decisive action in dismantling the racket, the AWAZ said that “our work does not end here,” and urged the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the case and ensure that every individual involved, “from the traffickers to the customers,” is brought to justice.

“We also call for implementation of stricter measures to prevent such atrocities from recurring,” it said.

The association appealed to the community to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities that may threaten the safety and dignity of women and children.

“The rescued minors should be placed under the safe custody of child welfare homes and receive necessary psychological and emotional support to heal from their traumatic experiences. We also urge that they be reunited with their families as soon as possible, where they can receive the love and care they desperately need,” it added.

“Together, we must strive to build a community where every individual, regardless of age or gender, can live with dignity and security,” the AWAZ added.