DA holds meet with women’s orgs to discuss and eradicate evil social issues

CHANGLANG, 4 Sep: The Changlang district administration held a coordination meeting with different women’s civil society organisations to discuss and eradicate various social evils and issues, like drug abuse, ragging in educational institutes, the importance of regular ILP checking, etc, here on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Vishal Sah, who chaired the meeting, informed that anti-drug squads have been formed in all the subdivisions and circles in coordination with the civil society organisations to tackle the problem of the drug menace.

Taking note of “the insufficient rehabilitation centre,” the DC proposed the idea of in-home rehabilitation protocol, “which,” he said, “if feasible and implemented, will solve the accommodation issue.”

With regard to illegal sale of Indian made foreign liquor, the DC informed that the administrative officers of the district conduct regular checking of the liquor shops and impose penalties on the defaulters as per the excise rules.

Sah informed that ILP checking is also regularly conducted at the check gates.

Earlier, All Tangsa Women Welfare Society (ATWWS) general secretary Roikim Ngemu underscored the need for a government-aided rehabilitation and de-addiction centre in Kharsang, along with community outreach and awareness programmes in all towns and villages in the district.

She also highlighted the need for establishment of a police outpost in Namphai and “strengthening of police monitoring in hotels, lodges and beauty parlours to check sex rackets.”

ATWWS president Korong Longri spoke on the importance of yoga and skill development activities for the inmates of the rehabilitation and drug de-addiction centres.

ATWWS Changlang unit president Anem Hakhi Youngja stressed “the need for regulating liquor shop timings, as well as stringent checking of ILPs at check gates.”

Singpho Women Organisation president Pisilu Singpho and its general secretary Pinna Kitnal M Singpho also spoke on the menace of drug abuse, ragging issues in schools, and ILP checking.

Singpho emphasised the need for appointing a counsellor in all schools to guide the students regarding drug abuse and the ragging menace.

Bordumsa Mahila Mandal general secretary Kaidim Singpho and Yobin Women Welfare Society president Yumani Yobin also spoke on drug abuse and how it is destroying the society.

SP Kirli Padu, taking into account the views of the civil society organisations, assured full cooperation from the police department, including 24/7 helpline centre, strict ILP checking, regular police patrolling, creation of additional police outposts/check posts, vehicle checking, etc.

ZPC Khomko Mossang called for smooth coordination between the district administration and the civil society organisations to eradicate the menace of drug abuse.

The DMO, the DDSE and the DFO highlighted their departments’ activities with regard to tackling the issues of drug abuse, ragging issues, and ILP checking.

HoD of all the departments concerned attended the meeting. (DIPRO)