26 teachers honoured with AAPSA Teacher’s Award 2024

ITANAGAR, 4 Sep: Yachuli MLA Toko Tatung presented the AAPSA Teacher’s Award, 2024 to 26 teachers of private schools, here on Wednesday.

The award ceremony was held on the occasion of the common Teachers’ Day celebration of the All Arunachal Pradesh Private Schools Association (AAPSA) at the Don Bosco Youth Centre in Vivek Vihar.

Tatung lauded the teachers as invaluable assets, terming them “potters” and students “clay.”

Stating that teachers are essential for societal progress, he urged the principals and proprietors of the private schools to “invest in teachers’ needs and wellbeing, which will yield better results in the students’ growth and formation.”

He also advised teachers to “uphold high standards and

restore the ethos and ethics of the teaching profession,” noting that “societal changes have impacted moral values and the noble purpose of education.”

Twenty-six federating schools presented various items, which included songs, dances, and other motivating performances.

Two hundred delegates, including 130 teachers, heads of institutions and students attended the event.