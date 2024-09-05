DC calls for inclusivity in NTEP implementation

LIKABALI, 4 Sep: Lower Siang Deputy Commissioner Rujjum Rakshap asked the medical and paramedical fraternity to lead the National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP) in the district “in such a way that the administration, the line departments, the NGOs, and the panchayat members feel themselves involved in the process.”

He said this while chairing a District TB Forum meeting here on Wednesday, which was attended by all stakeholders involved in the eradication of tuberculosis from the country.

“The fight against TB is a multipronged initiative which the department concerned alone cannot accomplish; it should always be a team work involving people of every walk of life,” he said, adding that “the modern-day treatment of tuberculosis is handy, safe and patient-friendly, and hence none should be left without treatment as this is a challenge faced by entire the country.”

DMO Dr Nyage Geyi assured to provide all required logistics from his office, and hailed “the frontline warriors fighting for complete eradication of the killer disease despite various hindrances being faced by them.”

He pointed out issues relating to human resource and technical support, which he said “need attention of the authority to enable the campaign to proceed smoothly.”

West Siang District TB Officer Dr Nyade Padu Bagra and Lower Siang MO in charge of TB Dr Karpe Mara also spoke, with the latter presenting the status report vis-a-vis TB in the district. (DIPRO)