Inter-School District Sports Fest underway

[ Karyir Riba ]

ROING, 4 Sep: Around 1,200 students from 27 schools are participating in the first-ever Inter-School District Sports Fest 2024, a sporting event for school students under 14 years of age, initiated and organised by the Lower Dibang Valley Olympic Association (LDVOA).

The event was declared open by Dambuk MLA Puinyyo Apum at the Dambuk general ground, which was followed by lighting of the Olympic torch by cyclist Ahundo Menjo.

LDVOA president Hapi Mene said, “This inter-school sports competition is a first of its kind being held in the district, and we are delighted to see such a huge participation from schools across LDV. We believe that such events will encourage more and more teenagers to identify and nurture their interest in various sports, and to participate. It is important to push these youngsters towards sports, which is one fine way to stop them from venturing into other uncalled-for activities. We will conduct this sports fest every year as a calendar event, adding more sports each year, and will also organise more such events in days to come.”

The MLA congratulated the LDVOA for initiating the event. “Such platforms provided to our children will not only encourage physical fitness but will also help to keep them away from getting involved in drugs. Through such events, children will be encouraged to one day participate at the state, national, as well as international level,” he said.

The opening ceremony witnessed a karate demonstration led by karate coach Ella Menjo, and cultural performances by KGBV Dambuk and Dambuk girls’ dance troupe.

DDSE Amih Lego, DSO Roy Mihu, Dambuk ADC TR Topu, and LDVOA GS Bahe Mikrow also spoke.

The event will have 13 different sports for both boys and girls. The finals will be held on 18 September.