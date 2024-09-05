Guv, CM extend Teachers’ Day greetings

ITANAGAR, 4 Sep: Governor KT Parnaik and Chief Minister Pema Khandu have in separate messages extended greetings to the people of the state, particularly the members of the teaching community, on the occasion of Teachers’ Day, which marks the birth anniversary of former president Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

The governor expressed hope that the day would “inspire those in the noble profession to renew their commitment to imparting knowledge and value-based education.”

“May the celebration of this day inspire us to embrace the ideals and values that Dr Radhakrishnan practiced, which reflect the best traditions of our ancient gurukul teachers and have greatly contributed towards a Viksit Bharat,” the governor said.

The CM in his message extended best wishes to all the teachers working in the state.

He particularly hailed teachers imparting quality education – both moral and academic – in rural and

remote areas of the state despite lack of basic amenities.

“The sacrifices that our teachers make in Arunachal Pradesh are praiseworthy and incomparable. Generations to come will be ever grateful to them,” he said. (Raj Bhavan & CM’s PR Cell)