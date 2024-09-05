Solung celebration in East Siang concludes

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 4 Sep: Solung festivel celebration in East Siang district concluded on Wednesday afternoon with the departure of the miriis (priests) and the invited cultural troupes.

The four-day festival included hoisting of the Solung flag and ritual offerings to goddess Kiine Naane for a bumper harvest, discussion on the Solung mythology, cultural presentation, community feast, and Solung aabang (rhapsody) for three nights.

Eminent citizens, including elected leaders and government officers from different parts of the state participated in the festival in different villages.