Progress of SSA progs reviewed

SEPPA, 4 Sep: The progress of the programmes under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) in East Kameng district were reviewed during a district-level review meeting held in the Abotani Hall of the secretariat here on Wednesday.

In his keynote address, Deputy Commissioner Sachin Rana emphasised the critical importance of effective lesson planning and its role in enhancing educational outcomes. He stressed that “educators must utilise lesson plans with precision to facilitate better learning experiences.”

Rana, who presided over the meeting, underscored the need for coordinators to conduct frequent school visits to ensure that the programme’s guidelines and objectives are being diligently followed.

The DC also called upon the BRCs and cluster resource coordinators to intensify their monitoring efforts to ensure that “all schools adhere to the prescribed educational standards and that any issues are promptly addressed.”

He reiterated the need for a collaborative approach for continuous improvement in the quality of education provided under the SSA.

Earlier, district project coordinator Zaro Lingfa provided a comprehensive overview of the SSA’s achievements and progress.

SSA implementation in all six blocks in the district was reviewed, with specific reports presented by the block resource coordinators, during the meeting. This thorough evaluation highlighted both the successes and areas needing improvement, offering a clear picture of the programme’s impact at the grassroots level.

ADC Himangshu Nigam and senior officials from the education department were also present at the meeting. (DIPRO)