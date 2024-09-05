Parnaik presents medals to 23 AR personnel

ITANAGAR, 4 Sep: Governor KT Parnaik presented the Governor’s Gold and Silver Medals to 23 personnel of the Assam Rifles (AR) in an impressive investiture ceremony in the Durbar Hall of the Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday.

They have been conferred the awards for demonstrating exceptional bravery, resourcefulness, and leadership in operations and humanitarian missions.

Congratulating the awardees, the governor said that the achievements are a testament to the highest standards of professionalism and courage that define the Assam Rifles.

“You have set the bar high, and your actions have not only brought glory to yourselves but also to the entire force,” he said.

The governor said that the AR plays an important role in containing insurgency in the sensitive areas of the northeastern states and guarding the Myanmar frontier in Arunachal.

“The force, over all these years, has become an inseparable part of Arunachal Pradesh and has fondly been recognised by the indigenous population as the Friends of the North East,” Parnaik said.

The governor, who took part in joint operations with AR personnel in 1974, where the ‘China Return Groups’ were annihilated, said that the oldest paramilitary force comprises “true professionals with nonpareil national spirit, courage and commitment for the national cause, and bonhomie for the local populace.”

He reposed his confidence that the AR would continue to uphold the highest traditions of their service to the nation in the years to come.

“Assam Rifles are the beacon of hope and stability for the communities they protect. The people of the Northeast look up to you, not just as protectors, but as pillars of strength and unity. Your presence ensures that the promise of peace and prosperity is not just a distant dream but a living reality,” the governor said.

Those who have received the Governor’s Gold Medal are Hav Bhag Singh, Hav Sanjay Kumar and Warrant Officer Ram Krishan Joshi of the 6 AR; Rifleman Takar Taboh and Hav Longlam Shio of the 11 AR; Warrant Officer Abdul Rashid and Hav Nagendra Bahadur Thapa of the 12 AR; Rifleman Govind Singh of the 19 AR, Rifleman Narendra Singh of the 23 AR, Hav Mahipal Singh of the 31 AR, Warrant Officer Rajendra Singh and Rifleman Warkhede Lalit Gajanan of the 40 AR, and Rifleman JK Deori of the AR Dog Training Centre.

Hav Yadwinder Singh, Rifleman Lalnghihlova and Rifleman K Prashun Singh of the 6 AR, Rifleman Kadam Manish Pratap of the 11 AR, Hav Palwinder Singh of the 12 AR, Rifleman Rohit Kumar Sharma and Rifleman Yashavant Shinde of the 19 AR, Rifleman Gamer Roshanbhai of the 31 AR, and Rifleman Kotha Chozah and Warrant Officer Saraswati Rai of the 40 AR received the Governor’s Silver Medal.

25 Sector AR Commander Brig Sarabjeet Singh also spoke.

Among others, Governor’s Secretary Sharad Darade and 10 AR Commanding Officer Col Jetendra Mehta attended the function.

Cadets of the 1 Arunachal Pradesh battalion of the National Cadet Corps also participated in the investiture ceremony. (Raj Bhavan)