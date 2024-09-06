Drug peddler arrested, contraband seized

NAHARLAGUN, 5 Sep: The Naharlagun police on Thursday arrested a drug peddler, identified as Tana Ngute (32), a resident of Demsite, from Forest Colony here, and seized 24 vials containing suspected heroin,weighing 31.2 grams, along with six empty vials and 24 Lorazepam tablets (48 grams) without any medical prescription, during a raid on his house.

The arrest was made by a team comprising Naharlagun SDPO Paul Jerang, Inspector K Dev, SI Niri Rama, Constables Debojit Borah, Tape Hagging and Sanu Raaj, along with Naharlagun SDO Khoda Bath, under the supervision of Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo.

A case under the NDPS Act has been registered, and further investigation is underway.