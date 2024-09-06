Guv releases ‘Kuj Nyishi Agam Chingnya Tuj’

‘Ensure local language books reach every family’

ITANAGAR, 5 Sep: Governor KT Parnaik released a book titled Kuj Nyishi Agam Chingnya Tuj (Let’s Learn Nyishi Language) at the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday.

The trilingual (Roman, Hindi and Nyishi) orthographic and bilingual primer book, with illustrations, is authored by Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) Political Science Professor Nabam Nakha Hina.

The governor congratulated Prof Hina and said that writing a book requires dedication, passion, and a deep understanding of the subject matter. “And writing a book in a local language adds another layer of significance,” he said, adding that “it reflects a commitment to preserving and promoting our linguistic heritage, ensuring that our language continues to thrive and evolve.”

Saying that “our local languages carry within them the history, values and emotions of our people,” Parnaik asked the community leaders to “ensure that books in the local languages reach every family, so that our children learn, practice, utilise and promote our local languages.”

RGU Vice-Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha, RGU Registrar Dr Nabam Tadar Rikam, Nyishi Elite Society (NES) president Prof Tana Showren, RGU Hindi Associate Professor Dr Jamuna Bini, and members of the NES, the Nabam Welfare Society, the Indigenous Faith & Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh, and the Nyishi Nyidung Mangjang Rallung attended the book launch programme. (Raj Bhavan)