DC orders removal of commercial structures on govt premises

Staff Reporter

SEPPA, 5 Sep: Appalled by rampant encroachment and unabated commerciali-sation of government staff quarters’ premises in Seppa township, East Kameng DC Sachin Rana on Wednesday issued an order to dismantle all commercial structures within the premises of government staff quarters within seven days.

The DC reiterated that it is illegal to sublet such quarters’premises for any kind of trade activities. “Several verbal warnings, as well as written notices have been issued to stop trade activities, but individuals are found violating provisions of trade and commerce,” the order stated.

The DC directed all officers and staffers of the district headquarters to dismantle all commercial structures from their premises within seven days, failing which, he said, “the quarters’ allotment shall be cancelled and disciplinary proceedings instituted as per the provisions of the law.”