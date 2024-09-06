Manish Gupta appointed Arunachal CS

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 5 Sep: In a surprise development, Additional Chief Secretary to the Delhi government, Manish Gupta, has been appointed as the chief secretary (CS) of Arunachal Pradesh.

Gupta is an AGMUT 1991 batch IAS officer. He holds the additional charge of the land & buildings and the industries & labour departments in the Delhi government.

Earlier, a report had surfaced that AGMUT 1995 batch officer Dr Sajan Singh Yadav was the frontrunner for the post of the chief secretary of Arunachal. Gupta is four years senior to Yadav.