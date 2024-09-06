Shankar Lapung to participate in IWF Jr Weightlifting C’ship

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 5 Sep: Shankar Lapung has been selected to participate in the IWF Junior Weightlifting Championship, 2024, scheduled to be held in Leon, Spain, from 19 to 27 September.

He has also been selected for the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championship, 2024, to be held in Manila from 5 to 13 November this year.

Lapung had won a gold medal in the senior men’s 61 kg interstate division in the IWLF National Senior, Junior and Youth Weightlifting Championships, which was held at Rajiv Gandhi University during December 2023 and January 2024. He also won a bronze medal in the men’s senior 61 kg category in the championship.

Two other lifters from Arunachal Pradesh – Balo Yalam and Bengia Tani – have also been selected for the Commonwealth Junior and Senior Weightlifting Championship, 2024 in the Philippines.

Tani had won a bronze medal in the last National Games, which was held in Goa.