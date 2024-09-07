Editor,

Through your esteemed newspaper, I would like to shed light on the plight of MMSK teachers.

More than 700 hundreds teachers are working in all the secondary and higher secondary schools under the MMSK scheme in the state in far-flung villages, interior circles and small towns.

On 5 September, Teachers’ Day was celebrated with joy and enthusiasm in schools. The chief minister conveyed his greetings to the teachers through his Facebook page and other social media handles, and 40 distinguished teachers were awarded by the governor in the state capital.

However, we, the MMSK teachers, couldn’t celebrate our own day of celebration as much enthusiasm, since somewhere deep down we know that we have been subjected to three months of rigorous duties without payment, amid job insecurity.

Further, we are unsure when we will get our legitimate payment.

I hope this letter will prompt the stakeholders to think.

MMSK teacher