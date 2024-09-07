TRIHMS preparing for 2nd phase of Nat’l Mental Health Survey

NAHARLAGUN, 6 Sep: The Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) is gearing up for the second phase of the National Mental Health Survey (NMHS-2) – a vital initiative aimed at understanding and addressing the growing mental health challenges in Arunachal Pradesh.

Conducted by the public health department of the TRIHMS in collaboration with the National Institute of Mental Health & Neurosciences (NIMHANS), the survey will delve into key mental health issues across five districts of the state: Papum Pare, Tawang, West Siang, Lohit and Longding.

The NMHS-2 is set to begin in October, with TRIHMS epidemiologist and Assistant Professor Dr Jichu Pulu and its psychiatry department senior resident Dr Misso Yubey as the principalinvestigators.

Midpu-based State Mental Hospital’s clinical psychologist Nabam Yami will be serving as a key resource person.

The focus of the NMHS-2 is extensive, targeting the prevalence of anxiety, mood disorders, substance abuse (including alcohol and tobacco dependence), somatoform disorders, anxiety, and emerging concerns like internet and gaming addiction. The survey aims to gather critical data on mental health across different age groups and vulnerable populations, providing a comprehensive picture of the mental health landscape in Arunachal.

An equally important aspect of the survey is its focus on the burden mental health issues place on families, as well as the socioeconomic impact of these disorders. The data collected will help shape future healthcare strategies and policies.

At the launch of a six-week workshop and training programme for the NMHS-2 at the TRIHMS, its Director Dr Moji Jini underscored the urgency of tackling mental health issues, noting that the global rise in cases is concerning.

“Mental health is central to overall wellbeing. It influences every aspect of our lives, from our ability to handle stress to how we form relationships and make decisions. Awareness and accessible resources are crucial,” he said.

Dr Jini also emphasied that successfully conducting the NMHS-2 could be a landmark achievement for the state’s medical community.

Encouraging the field data collectors and coordinators, the director reminded them that their work holds “great significance, as future mental health patients will depend on the findings of this survey.”

Reflecting on the first National Mental Health Survey (2015-’16), TRIHMS Psychiatry Head Dr Tame Kenasaid that it uncovered key insights, including a significant lack of awareness and support for mental health issues across the country.

“The survey found that nearly 150 million people in India suffer from mental health conditions. This data is now driving mental health programming nationwide,” he said.

Dr Kena also highlighted the shortage of psychiatrists in Arunachal and pointed to substance abuse as a leading cause of mental health issues in the state.

TRIHMS Community Medicine Head Dr Anoop Devaddressed the stigma surrounding mental illness. “Many still view mental illness as a sign of weakness, or even fear that those affected are dangerous. We need to break these misconceptions through awareness campaigns and inclusive policies,” he said.