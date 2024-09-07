Man arrested for raping child

ITANAGAR, 6 Sep: The Itanagar women police station (WPS) has arrested a person in connection with raping a minor girl.

On 3 September, the WPS received a written complaint from a woman, stating that her 10-year-old daughter had been sexually assaulted by an unknown man on 31 August.

On the complainant’s statement that her daughter complained of pelvic pain on 3 September, a medical examination was conducted on the child, which confirmed that she had indeed been sexually assaulted.

“Upon further inquiry, the mother learned that her daughter had been lured by an unknown man with the promise of chips, following which the crime was committed,” the WPS informed in a release.

A case [u/s 65(2) of the BNS 2023, r/w Section 4 of the POCSO Act] was registered and an investigation team, comprising SIs Samuel Ngupok and Padam Padi, and Constables Sandeep Yadav, Subhankar Singh and Lobsang Gyatslen, with additional support from the district detection team, under the supervision of the Itanagar SP, was formed.

“Through meticulous investigation, including the examination of witnesses, analysis of CCTV footage, and other technical surveillance methods, the investigation team successfully identified the accused. It was discovered that the accused, who worked as a labourer in Naharlagun, had fled the area the day after committing the crime,” the release stated.

Acting on intelligence inputs, the capital police team, with assistance from the Lakhimpur (Assam) police, conducted a late-night raid on the accused’s residencein Lakhimpur, but he was not present in the house.

“Further investigation revealed that he had moved to Yomcha with his elder brother to work at a construction site. Coordinating swiftly with the West Siang police, the accused was located and apprehended by the capital police team with support from the West Siang police,” it said.