Arunachal reach Subroto Cup semifinal

NEW DELHI, 7 Sep: Government Higher Secondary School Yazali, representing Arunachal, came from two-goal behind to beat Lord Krishna SSS, Haryana 4-3 in the quarterfinal of the 63rd Subroto Cup (U-17) Junior Boys’ International Football Tournament here on Saturday.

Byabang Path scored a hat-trick of goals, while Tage Kobing scored the winning goal for his side.

Yaman, Sonu and Sameer scored for Haryana SSS.

GHSS Yazali will now face Myngken Christian Higher Secondary School, Meghalaya, in the first semifinal on Monday, while Sri Lanka Schools Football Association will lock horns with TG English School, Bishnupur, Manipur in the other semifinal.

Lord Krishna SSS had a two-goal advantage by the 15th minute through strikes from Yaman and Sonu.

Path halved the deficit in the 24th minute but Sameer’s strike in the 37th minute gave back the two-goal advantage to the Haryana side.

The school from Arunachal then scored thrice in an eight-minute period to stun their opponents.

Path levelled the scores after striking twice in the 53rd and the 60th minute. Kobing then scored the winner in the 61st minute to book their spot in the semifinals.

Banganson scored an impressive hat-trick as Myngken Christian Higher Secondary School comfortably beat Minerva Public School, Mohali 3-1 in the quarterfinal at Tejas Football Ground for a place in the final four. Hemneichung scored the goal for Minerva Public School.

In the third quarterfinal at KIIT Global School Gurugram, Sri Lanka Schools Football Association beat RMSA High School Mizoram 2-1 for a place in the semifinals. Second half strikes from Aman and Humaid scored the winning goals for the Sri Lankan side.

Isak scored for the Mizoram side in injury time of second half but it was not enough to extend the game into penalties.

At the same ground, Mianithoba’s 62nd minute strike against Amenity Public School Uttarakhand was enough for TG English School Bishnupur, Manipur to book their spot in the semis. (With PTI input)