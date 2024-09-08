DNGC felicitates outstanding alumni on foundation day

ITANAGAR, 7 Sep: Commemorating 46 years of its establishment, Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) here on Friday felicitated 14 of its outstanding alumni achievers.

The outstanding alumni include Disaster Management Director Komkar Dulom, social activist Ramesh Jeke, Nyishi Elite Society vice president Safar Pao, Judicial Magistrate First Class Bompi Gapak, Everester Tagit Sorang, APUWJ President Amar Sangno, and entrepreneur Bamang Taniang.

The college also felicitated the meritorious students in the field of sports who brought laurels to the state as well as the college by winning medals in international and national games.

Attending the event, Chayang Tajo MLA Hayeng Mangfi underscored that “foundation celebration gives an opportunity to reach out each other.”

“Wherever you are today, one should not forget your alma mater,” Mangfi said, adding that “each alumnus and alumna needs to repay their alma mater.”

Mangfi further stressed on the role of the alumni in “shaping the college infrastructure and guiding the college to nurture its students.” He appealed to the student community to “imbibe a sense of being one Arunachali to foster brotherhood among the tribes.”

Dr Joram Begi, who attended the event as a guest, advocated developing a sense of belongingness among the students and the alumni. “Because of our alumni, our college’s reputation is soaring high, and our college can hold its head high,” said Dr Begi, stressing on the role of the alumni.

“In every department and field in the state, DGNC Itanagar alumni are doing wonderful. It makes us happy to see our alumni contributing manifold in distinct fields,” he said.

DNGC Principal Dr MQ Khan in his address informed that DNGC has started honouring its alumni every year during the foundation day celebration. “So far, more than 300 outstanding alumni have been felicitated by the college,” he said, and further informed that the idea of felicitating the outstanding alumni is to make them stay connected with their alma mater, “and also to inspire and encourage the current college students, so that they excel in every field.”

He added that the college has produced more than 50,000 alumni, which include thousands of officers, public leaders, members of Parliament, MLAs and ministers, social activists, mediapersons, lawyers, etc.