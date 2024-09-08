Dalai Lama participates in ceremony organised by Monpa community

DHARAMSALA, 7 Sep: The Dalai Lama participated in a special long-life prayer ceremony organised by the Monpa community of Arunachal Pradesh here in Himachal Pradesh on Friday.

The ceremony, held at the main Tibetan temple, was attended by a large delegation from the Tawang region, led by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

The chief minister, along with other leaders, presented offerings on behalf of the people of Arunachal, symbolising their respect and devotion to the Dalai Lama.

The event drew a strong presence from the Tibetan exile community and high-profile leaders from Arunachal, including MP Tapir Gao, Education Minister PD Sona, and MLA Zingnu Namchoom.

The Monpa community’s prayers and offerings emphasised the deep spiritual and cultural ties shared with Tibet, particularly through their reverence for the Dalai Lama.

Khandu, who has been in Dharamshala for a couple of days, held various meetings with officials of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), also known as the Tibetan government-in-exile.

On Friday, the CTA hosted a special ceremony to officially welcome the Arunachal delegation and express gratitude for their solidarity with the Tibetan cause.

Khandu spoke of his recent audience with the Dalai Lama and praised the CTA’s dedication to advancing the Tibetan cause. He reaffirmed the commitment of Arunachal to supporting Tibet, underscoring the historical and cultural significance of their relationship.

TSGAP team calls on CTA president

Meanwhile, a team of the Tibet Support Group of Arunachal Pradesh (TSGAP), led by its president Tarh Tarak and secretary-general Nima Sange, called

on CTA President Penpa Tsering here during a two-day visit which concluded on Saturday.

Tarak briefed Tsering on the activities carried out by the TSGAP, and highlighted the future action plan of the TSGAP in Arunachal.

“The TSGAP will support the Tibetan freedom struggle with the best effort,” Tarak said, and assured to work for the welfare of the Tibetan community residing in Arunachal, besides generating awareness about the Tibetans and Tibet-related issues.

Stressing on freedom of Tibet from China, Tarak vehemently condemned China’s repeated claims over Arunachal.

The CTA president expressed appreciation for the TSGAP for its support to the Tibetan cause, and highlighted the administration’s stand on the Tibet issue.

He also highlighted the United States Congress’ bill titled ‘Resolve Tibet Act-2024’ to empower the international community to stand up for justice and peace in Tibet. He expressed hope that “this Act will be beneficial to the CTA and the Tibetan community at large.”

Tsering accepted the TSGAP’s invitation to visit Arunachal in January 2025.

Tarak and Sange also met CTA Security Minister Gyari Dolma and Information & International Relations Minister Norzin Dolma. (With PTI input)