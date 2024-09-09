23 houses reduced to ashes in Seppa

Staff Reporter

SEPPA, 8 Sep: A major fire accident occurred at Abo Tani Colony here in East Kameng district on Saturday evening, reducing 23 houses to ashes.

According to the police, the fire broke out at around 6:45 pm from an SPT building in the colony and quickly spread over the entire residential area, reducing 23 houses to ashes.

Efforts were made by the fire tender team, police personnel, CRPF jawans, and the residents to douse the flames, but they were unable to save the 23 houses from the blaze.

However, collective efforts by the district police, volunteers from the District Disaster Management Authority, and onlookers managed to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading further.

The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, but it is suspected to be an electric short-circuit.

The district administration has provided immediate relief materials to the affected families and set up a temporary relief camp at the Lal Bahadur Shastri School in Type-III Colony.

It is learnt that rampant encroachment on public/colony approach roads significantly hampered the emergency services, preventing the fire tender from reaching the site of the fire.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed sadness over the accident and urged the people not to panic. He asserted that the government is closely monitoring the situation.

“(I am) saddened to learn that 23 houses were destroyed in a devastating fire incident in Seppa. Please don’t panic; we are closely monitoring the situation.”

“I have asked the East Kameng district administration officials to provide all possible assistance as per norms,” he added.

“A relief camp has been set up. I appeal to all the affected people to make use of the camp and also to maintain safety precautions so that such incidents don’t reoccur,” he said.