APSSB needs to upgrade questions

Editor,

Through this letter, I wish to draw attention to the poor quality of questions asked in the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) exam (with reference to the recently held APSSB CGL-2024).

With deep regret, it is to mention that the questions asked in the APSSB exam have been set to the lowest standards.

In a decade when job creation is scanty and the population has been on a rapid rise, it is essential that our youths have to be prepared and evaluated on an all-India standard. Our examinations have to be at par with central examinations such as the Staff Selection Commission and the Combined Defence Service examinations.

It is the responsibility of our recruiting agencies to prepare our youths beyond state-level examinations.

Commendable efforts have been initiated by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission to align with the syllabus and standards of the Union Public Service Commission. However, not much effort has been made for the same by the APSSB. The questions seem to be in the same decades-old pattern. It’s a surprise that questions for Arunachal’s graduate-level examination don’t even meet the standards of the SSC’s secondary-level exams.

There is an urgent need for the board to reassess its question scheme. It needs to raise the bar and align with the central examination patterns. Adherence to questions of current relevance is indispensable. The standard of questions for quantitative analysis and reasoning require drastic upgradation.

One cannot protect the brood forever in a shed while wolves are gathering strength to devour. The youths of Arunachal cannot really compete in an all-India level, unless the exams are simulated in the same standard.

S Perying,

An aspirant