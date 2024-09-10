Army denies report of Chinese incursion in Anjaw

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 9 Sep: The Indian Army has denied reports of Chinese incursion in Anjaw district.

Army sources, reacting to the report of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) entering Indian territory in Kapapu area in Anjaw district, claimed that no incursion took place, as reported by a section of the media.

“Our forces posted in the area have verified the claims made by a few locals, which have been carried by some media houses. Following the verification done by the forces, we dismiss this claim. No such incursion took place in Anjaw district,” said defence source told this daily.

This is not the first time that reports of Chinese incursion into Indian territory in Anjaw district hasbeen reported. In the past also, many such claims have been made. While the Chinese PLA concentrates on the Tawang sector, there have been instances of incursion in the eastern sector in the past.

In September 2019, BJP MP Tapir Gao had claimed that the Chinese Army intruded into Anjaw district and constructed a temporary wooden bridge over a stream. Gao had claimed that a bridge was built over Kiomru Nallah in Chaglagam circle by the PLA and some local youths noticed it. At that time, the army had claimed that no such incursion by the Chinese military took place, adding that “there is differing perception of the alignment in many areas along the line of actual control (LAC) – the de facto border between the two countries.

Another incursion incident took place in September 2016 at Plum Post in Anjaw. Reports claimed that the PLA walked 45 kms into Indian territory and set up a temporary tent at Plum Post.

Their presence was detected by the Army and the ITBP, and they were forced to return.

In 2022, two youths of Duiliang village in Goiliang circle of Anjaw district reportedly went missing from an area along the Sino-India border in Chaglagam. Bateilum Tikro and Bayingso Manyu had gone to Chaklagam area in search of medicinal herbs. The missing youths were last seen close to the LAC in Chaglagam by some fellow villagers.

In October 2018, Chinese troops had entered India territory in Dibang Valley district. They reportedly camped near the banks of the Mathu and the Emra rivers.

India and China share a nearly 4,000-km border, which is not demarcated, leading to incursions by the two sides into each other’s territory. China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of south Tibet.