Techi Doria returns from UK to grand reception

ITANAGAR, 10 Sep: Arunachalee ace cricketer Techi Doria, after spending three months in the United Kingdom (UK) to play in the Birmingham District Premier League Championship, returned to a grand reception here on Tuesday.

Doria is the first cricketer from the state to have received a contract from the Wolverhampton Cricket Club in the UK.

Son of Techi Sonia and Techi Yanya, Doria hails from Nyopang village in Silsango circle of Papum Pare district. He received a grand reception at the Donyi Polo Airport in Hollongi.

Doria is a right-handed batsman and had earlier participated in the Vijay Hazare Trophy (2017-’18). He is the first player from Arunachal Pradesh and the entire Northeast to have scored a century in the tournament.

Doria’s journey from the streets of Naharlagun to gaining international recognition stands as an inspiration for young athletes across Arunachal Pradesh.

His return is a proud moment not only for his family but also for the entire state, as they celebrate his remarkable contributions to the sport.

Doria also founded the Doria Cricket Academy in 2016 – the first cricket academy in Arunachal Pradesh, dedicated to nurturing local talent. He imparts free coaching to cricket enthusiasts of the state every year at his academy. He has also become the first cricketer from Arunachal to secure a sponsorship with BDM, a prestigious cricket equipment brand.