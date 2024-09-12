Do not deprive para athletes

The Paralympic Association of Arunachal (PAA) has raised a critical concern about the inadequate facilities for the disabled at the Golden Jubilee Outdoor Stadium in Yupia. Their representation to Chief Minister Pema Khandu highlights several deficiencies: the absence of ramps, designated parking, accessible toilets, wheelchair provisions, and assistive technology.

The PAA underscores that these shortcomings violate the Right to Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, which mandates accessible and inclusive facilities in sports venues. This issue is not confined to the Yupia stadium but is reportedly pervasive across other stadiums in Arunachal, affecting the broader community of para-athletes. Such discrimination should not be overlooked.

The cancellation of the 3rd Arunachal State Para Games which was scheduled for Yupia is a stark reminder that there is need for proper and urgent implementation of Right to Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016. The government should address these concerns raised by the PAA promptly to ensure that all athletes and fans with disabilities have equal access and opportunity to participate in sports events without having to worry about basic minimum.