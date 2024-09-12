Lower Siang DLMC reviews scheme implementation

NARI, 11 Sep: The Lower Siang District Level Monitoring Committee (DLMC) held a meeting at the ADC’s conference hall on Tuesday to review the status of central and state governments’ flagship programmes being implemented in the district.

All the heads of departments gave powerpoint presentations on the status of various schemes under central and state flagship programmes managed by their respective departments during the meeting. Some Zila Parishad members and other members of the panchayat body also offered suggestions and shared their opinions during the meeting.

While addressing the meeting, Likabali MLA Kardo Nyigyor, who is also the Deputy Speaker, advocated for the proposed Siji-Sikirima-Koyu road. He mentioned that the road project has already been submitted to the government for priority consideration. “The road would immensely benefit both the Likabali and Nari Koyu constituencies in the coming days,” the MLA added.

Nyigyor also informed the members about the proposed middle corridor road from Pasighat to Upper Subansiri district, which will connect the state capital Itanagar with the eastern part of the state without passing through Assam. He further emphasized that “actual work implementation should not deviate from the DPR to avoid issues after the completion of the work.”

Referring to the extensive damage caused to the Bali to Kangku PMGSY road during the last monsoon rains, he requested the nodal department to prepare a cumulative damage report and submit it to the government for immediate maintenance of the road.

Nari Koyu MLA Tojir Kadu, while appreciating the deputy commissioner’s decision to hold the DLMC meeting in Nari, expressed hope that this decision would help maintain good relations between the people of his area and the heads of district departments. He expressed concern about the electrification of Hipo village in Koyu Circle, which he said, is still pending.

Earlier, deputy commissioner and DLMC chairman Rujjum Rakshap mentioned that the meeting was conducted outside his office premises as part of the district administration’s outreach programme and to ensure fair treatment for remote areas. He urged the executing agencies of various projects to strictly adhere to timelines and coordinate with user agencies to achieve better results. He said, “The DPR should invariably segregate components among related departments for better technical output.”

Rakshap also expressed concern over the delay in completing the Koyu to Goye portion of the tri-junction road, which connects the three districts of Leparada, Lower Siang and East Siang. (DIPRO)