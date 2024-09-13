Guv, ITBP IG discuss border issues

ITANAGAR, 12 Sep: Governor KT Parnaik and ITBP Northeast Frontier HQ Inspector General (IG) Dr Akun Sabharwal discussed various topics, including the development of the border villages, enhancing security, and improving communication infrastructure in the border areas, during a meeting at the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday.

The governor expressed appreciation for the role of the ITBP in Arunachal Pradesh, highlighting its professionalism, commitment to duties and responsibilities, and its support in providing assistance to the local population.

Emphasising the importance of national interest and mutual benefit, the governor urged the IG to advise his personnel to actively motivate local youths to join the armed forces, as well as scout for sporting talent in the districts.

The IG assured the governor that he would address the points raised during their discussion. (Raj Bhavan)