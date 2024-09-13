2 arrested in connection with multiple thefts case

CHIMPU, 12 Sep: The Chimpu police recently arrested two individuals, identified as Byabang Tamang and Lokam Lolam, for their alleged involvement in multiple thefts, including stealing of LPG gas cylinders and a scooter.

Earlier, a case [u/sections 331(3), 305(2), and 3(5) of the BNS Act] was registered at the Chimpu police station, following a complaint lodged by one Tadar Angkar, who reported the theft of his gas cylinders on 3 September.

A release from the police on Thursday informed that a team led by OC Inspector N Nishant, SI Tate Nabam, and Constables Jerry Romin, Rili Tabri and Huri Tanak was formed under the supervision of Itanagar SDPO DSP K Dirchi.

“The team identified and apprehended the suspects after reviewing the CCTV footage,” it said.

“On 8 September, both individuals, (residents of Jullong, Itanagar) were arrested at a petrol pump in Chimpu after a sustained pursuit. They were subsequently remanded to police custody. During interrogation, they confessed to the crime, including theft of cylinders stolen from the Senki View and Niti Vihar areas. Further investigation revealed their involvement in additional thefts, including a stolen Honda Dio scooter,” the release added.

The police further informed that another case [u/s 303(3) of the BNS Act] has been registered at the Naharlagun police station. Also, notices have been issued to the individuals who purchased the stolen items.

The police recovered eight LPG cylinders, one stolen scooter, two mobile handsets and a bulk wrench set from their possession.

Explaining the modus operandi of the accused persons, the police stated that “the accused were members of various online marketing groups (34 groups), including local OLX, and used fake profiles to upload images of the stolen items for sale. They posed as students planning to relocate from Itanagar and claimed to be selling their household items.”

The police appealed to the people to exercise caution while purchasing goods online, and to report any suspicious activity to the capital police.