Dr Takio Teyi promoted as colonel

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 13 Sep: Lieutenant Colonel Dr Takio Teyi has been promoted to the rank of colonel and posted as the commanding officer of the 188 military hospital in Likabali in Lower Siang district.

Lt Col Teyi is an alumnus of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi. He had been commissioned into the Army in 2004 and served at different locations. He is the first officer from the Nyishi tribe to be promoted to the rank of a colonel.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday congratulated Lt Col Teyi.

“Feeling so happy and proud that Dr Takio Teyi has become the first officer from the Nyishi tribe to be promoted to colonel rank, and posted as the commanding officer of the 188 military hospital in Likabali, Lower Siang district,” Khandu said, and wished him “continued success in working for the country and the communities.”