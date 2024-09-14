Off-campus training prog for farmers

ETALIN, 13 Sep: The Dibang Valley KVK organised an off-campus training-cum-demonstration programme for farmers here in the district on Friday.

The programme began with a lecture presented by KVK Head (i/c) Dr Oying Jamoh on the scope and importance of dragon fruit cultivation in the warmer climate of the district. She informed also about the health benefits and package of practices of different horticulture crops which can be grown in Etalin village.

The KVK’s agro-forestry expert presented a demonstration on preparing beejamrit solution and seed improvement methods in natural farming.

Soil science expert Narang Ampi delivered a presentation on the scientific way of nutrient management of soil through lime application. The problems and causes of acidic soil were discussed and the farmers were informed about soil amelioration, which can be corrected through liming.

Agriculture engineering scientist Nani Kani delivered a presentation on the topic ‘Mulching plant care technique: A sustainable water and soil saving practice’. He explained the different types of mulching techniques, viz, organic mulching and plastic mulching, and their benefits to both soil and crops.

Home science expert Danioyang demonstrated the preparation of lemon squash and highlighted its benefits. She said that “the main objective of lemon squash is to promote the local business and boost the income of local self-help groups and other small businesses.”

Seventy-five farmers and members of 5 SHGs participated in the programme.