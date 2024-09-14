Sensitisation prog on SDGs, PDI

SEPPA, 13 Sep: Key stakeholders from the panchayati raj institutions participated in a sensitisation programme on advancing the localisation of sustainable development goals (SDG) and the Panchayat Development Index (PDI), organised here by the East Kameng district administration on Friday.

Addressing the participants, DC Sachin Rana stressed on the importance of strengthening democracy at the grassroots level, and urged the stakeholders to “develop people-centred plans and innovative developmental models that would cater to the community’s needs and aspirations.”

DPDO Ashok Tajo advocated collaborative efforts to “enhance the efficacy of developmental planning at the grassroots level,” while Lada, Bameng and Khenewa Zilla Parishad Constituency Member Secretary David Koyu reflected on the challenges besetting the panchayati raj system.

Koyu stressed the importance of “breaking down silos and adopting a more participative approach in governance,” and called for “organic integration of line departments with the panchayat raj system to ensure a more holistic and effective bottom-up development process.”

The workshop was aimed at serving as a platform for discussing the localisation of SDGs and improving the PDI through collective efforts and strategic planning. (DIPRO)