Maharashtra can lead the way in promoting Buddha’s values: Rijiju

MUMBAI, 14 Sep: Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said that Maharashtra, with a substantial Buddhist population, can lead the way in promoting the Buddha’s values.

He was delivering the keynote address at the ‘Buddha’s middle path: Guide for global leadership’, a conference organised jointly by his ministry and the International Buddhist Conclave, here.

“With its substantial Buddhist population, Maharashtra stands as a pivotal region where any movement for spreading Buddha’s values can resonate nationwide. The state can lead the way in promoting Buddha’s values,” the minister said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent initiatives, including extensive celebration of Buddha Purnima by the Government of India, underline a commitment to promoting Buddhist values, he said.

“The prime minister’s speeches at the UN and European Union consistently underscore the values of Buddha, particularly `karuna’ (compassion) and `seva’ (service), reflecting their global relevance,” Rijiju added.

He also quoted the prime minister as saying that only when the values of the Buddha – benevolence and compassion – join hands, can a country become a global leader, and the absence of such values will only create global issues but not peace.

Rijiju paid tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar, saying that his meticulous drafting of the Constitution remains a testament to his dedication to the country’s framework and people.

The minister spoke also about the welfare schemes aimed at supporting the Buddhist community.

Secretary General of the International Buddhist Confederation, Shartse Khensur Jangchup Choede, said that the Buddhist principle of `ahimsa’ (non-violence) has a transformative power and can lead to cultivation of `daya’ (compassion) and `karuna’ (mercy and empathy).

Only the teachings of the Buddha offer a viable solution to the pressing problems faced by the world today, he said.

Chairman of the National Commission for Minorities, Iqbal Singh Lalpura, said that India is the birthplace of many faiths and religions and has always preached love and compassion while the rest of the world was focussed on acquisition of power.

Dr Milind Kamble, founder-chairman of the Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, talked about the Buddha’s message of `being one’s own light’.

Ambedkar, despite facing numerous challenges, never endorsed violence throughout his life, Kamble underlined, adding that values of Buddhism contribute to lower levels of conflict in countries influenced by these teachings.

The conference also paid tribute to the legacy of Dr Ambedkar, recognising his contributions to modern Buddhism and efforts to promote Buddhist values.(PTI)