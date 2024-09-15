The Power Within (POEM)

— Kalyan Kumar Dutta

VKV Kharsang.

Desire, a spark ignites the soul

But on its own it takes no toll.

It dreams of lands both far and wide

Yet moves not forth just stays inside.

A decision comes a cautious step

It breaks the chains, the mind is prepped.

A single choice, a path is laid

But still, the heart might feel afraid.

Determination fierce and strong

Drives you forward all day long.

It burns within, a steady flame

Through storms and trials it stays the same.

Desire may wish but will is weak

Decision speaks, but actions leak.

Yet when resolve stands firm and tall

It lifts you up and breaks the wall.

For dreams alone can’t lead the way

And choices falter in the fray.

But with grit, you rise and soar

Achieving heights, forevermore.

So harness strength, and know this truth

Determination’s eternal youth.

It changes all, it lights the night

And guides you firmly towards the light.