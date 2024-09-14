PAPF asks D/Valley admin to take possession of acquired land

[ Karyir Riba ]

ANINI, 13 Sep: The Project Affected People Forum (PAPF) of the 3,097 MW Etalin Hydroelectric Project (HEP) has asked the Dibang Valley district administration to “take paper/physical possession of the award made for the acquisition of land against the HEP.”

The forum informed that the total land acquired for the Etalin HEP measures 208 ha (land acquisition award issued on 1 February, 2016), 833.50 ha (landacquisition award issued on 8 February, 2018), and 113.60 ha (land acquisition award issued on 23 January, 2019).

“The acquiring agency should have taken possessionof the acquired land immediately after the landacquisition, but it has remained pending due toreasons known only to the acquiring agency. Hence,in the interest of the PAFs and for posterity, werequire that the acquiring agency must takepaper/physical possession of the land acquired for theproject at the earliest,” the PAPF said.

It has submitted a representation to the Dibang Valley DC in this regard.

“The DC assured us that he will look into the matter,”members of the PAPF said.