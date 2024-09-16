Awareness prog on large cardamom

DAPORIJO, 15 Sep: Altogether 126 selected farmers participated in an awareness programme on cultivation of large cardamom in Debing Rijo in Giba circle of Upper Subansiri district, organised here by the district horticulture office on Saturday.

Addressing the farmers, Deputy Commissioner Taso Gambo said that “horticulture garden is a source of self-employment and livelihood in the rural areas,” and advised them to acquire knowledge about production technology during the training and apply it on their fields.

District Horticulture Officer Taw Papu urged the beneficiaries to become self-reliant after establishing large cardamom gardens.

Daporijo SDHO Dr Malar Bui and Giba HDO Kali Bayor were the resource persons of the programme.

Horticulture inputs, such as vermicompost, spade, knapsack sprayer and organic insect repellents were later distributed to the beneficiaries.