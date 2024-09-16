Editor,

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I would like to bring to light the prolonged delay in the declaration of the final merit list following the recruitment conducted for the posts of head constables (telecom) by the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB). It has now been over four years since the recruitment process began, and the candidates who appeared for the examination have been waiting anxiously for the final results.

The long delay has caused immense stress and uncertainty among the aspirants, many of whom are losing valuable career opportunities due to the lack of clarity regarding their future. This delay not only affects the candidates but also hampers the functioning of the police force, which requires new and trained personnel to enhance its operational efficiency.

We respectfully urge the APSSB to expedite the process and declare the final merit list at the earliest. Transparency and efficiency in recruitment processes are crucial in maintaining trust in the system, and such delays negatively impact the faith of young aspirants in government recruitment procedures.

I hope this appeal will reach the authorities concerned through your widely read platform and prompt them to take necessary action.

An aggrieved provisional qualified candidate